Government to investigate EY India employee’s death after mother complains of work pressure

The Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje confirmed that the investigation is underway, following allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment.



New Delhi: The Union Labour Ministry on Thursday said it will officially investigate the reason behind the death of a 26-year-old woman working at audit firm Ernst and Young (EY) in Pune after her mother blamed the company for overwork. The victim’s mother, Anita Augustine, wrote a heartbreaking letter to Chairman Rajiv Memani claiming that her 26-year-old daughter, Anna Sebastian Perayil, passed away on July 21 after being burdened with a “backbreaking workload” and “work stress.” Anna worked for four months at the accounting firm.

In a post on X, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway.”

“We are committed to ensuring justice, and the Labour Ministry has officially taken up the complaint,” she further added in her post.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint.@mansukhmandviya https://t.co/1apsOm594d — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 19, 2024

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar ask centre to conduct investigation

The MoS said this in response to a post by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who described Anna’s death as “very sad but also disturbing at many levels.”.

“I request Govt of India @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP to investigate these allegations made by the mother of an unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of a young, full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil,” he said.

This is very sad but also disturbing at many levels. I rqst Govt of India @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP to investigate these allegations made by the mother of unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of young , full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil https://t.co/qor8Agst4M — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) September 19, 2024

Augustine, in her letter to the Chairman, said EY’s work culture “seems to glorify overwork while neglecting the very human being behind the role.” She claimed that Anna would return to her room “utterly exhausted” but would again be “bombarded” with work messages.

EY India responds after facing criticism

Amid facing backlash on social media, the company, Ernest and Young India, has made a statement that the company is deeply saddened by Anna’s death and was taking the family’s correspondence with the “utmost seriousness and humility.”.

“We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 1,00,000 people across EY member firms in India,” the company added.

Meanwhile, Sibi Joseph, father of the young Anna, confirmed that they have no plans to take legal action against the company. He said, “My wife wrote the letter to the chairman to ensure that even though our daughter is gone, such a thing should not happen to any other person. We are not going to take any legal steps against the company either.”

