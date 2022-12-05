Monday, December 5, 2022
Government To Launch 'Track And Trace' Mechanism To Detect Fake Medicines- Watch
The government has requested pharma companies to fix barcodes or QR codes on their primary or secondary package label that store data or information legible with software applications to facilitate authentication.

The market is inundated with pharma companies and at times the thought of whether the medicine you are taking is safe or not might have crossed your mind. To address the issue and stop the use of counterfeit and substandard medicines, the government is looking to roll out a ‘track and trace’ mechanism for top-selling medicines. By this mechanism, you can check whether your medicines are original or fake. Barcodes or quick response (QR) codes will be affixed on the ‘primary’ packaging labels of 300 top-selling drugs in the initial phase. Watch the video for the whole detail.




Published Date: December 5, 2022 9:08 PM IST





