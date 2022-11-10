Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNationalGovernor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University
National

Governor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University

admin
By admin
0
75


The development came amid a tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

Governor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University
Governor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan was removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university on Thursday. Kerala government amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university. As per the amended rule, the position of Chancellor will now be filled by “an eminent person in the field of Art and Culture appointed by the sponsoring body.”.

Governor was appointed as chancellor in 2015 through an executive order. This has been amended. A renowned person from the relevant field will replace Khan.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet had decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor of all universities in the state, The Indian Express reported.

The development came amid a tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 9:40 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 10:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Hansi Flick Names Germany Squad; Marco Reus Out, Mario Gotze In
Next article
DOJ asks Supreme Court to deny Trump’s request to block House Democrats from getting his tax records
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Governor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University

admin
By admin
0
75


The development came amid a tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

Governor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University
Governor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan was removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university on Thursday. Kerala government amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university. As per the amended rule, the position of Chancellor will now be filled by “an eminent person in the field of Art and Culture appointed by the sponsoring body.”.

Governor was appointed as chancellor in 2015 through an executive order. This has been amended. A renowned person from the relevant field will replace Khan.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet had decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor of all universities in the state, The Indian Express reported.

The development came amid a tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 9:40 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 10:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Hansi Flick Names Germany Squad; Marco Reus Out, Mario Gotze In
Next article
DOJ asks Supreme Court to deny Trump’s request to block House Democrats from getting his tax records
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677