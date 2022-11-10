The development came amid a tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

Governor Removed As Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan was removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university on Thursday. Kerala government amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university. As per the amended rule, the position of Chancellor will now be filled by “an eminent person in the field of Art and Culture appointed by the sponsoring body.”.

Governor was appointed as chancellor in 2015 through an executive order. This has been amended. A renowned person from the relevant field will replace Khan.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet had decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor of all universities in the state, The Indian Express reported.

The development came amid a tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.



