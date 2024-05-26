Govt Acts Tough To Prevent Cybercrime By Incoming International Calls

Home

News

Government Acts Tough To Prevent Cybercrime By Incoming International Calls Showing Indian Numbers; CHECK HERE

These calls appear to be originating within India but are being made by cyber-criminals operating from abroad.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Representational image

Cybercrime And Financial Frauds: There has been a rising number of reports that scammers and fraudsters are making international “spoofed calls” displaying Indian mobile numbers to Indian citizens and committing cybercrime and financial frauds.

These calls appear to be originating within India but are being made by cyber-criminals operating from abroad by manipulating the calling line identity (CLI).

Such international spoofed calls have been misused in recent cases of fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, drugs/narcotics in couriers, impersonation of Government and police officials, disconnections of mobile numbers by DoT/TRAI officials, etc.

To tackle this threat, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block such incoming international spoofed calls from reaching any Indian telecom subscriber and directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking such incoming international spoofed calls.

The incoming international spoofed calls with Indian landline and mobile numbers are being already blocked by the TSPs as per the directions issued by DoT.

As part of the safety and security of the users under the Digital India scheme, DoT has already taken many initiatives including citizen-centric Sanchar Saathi portal https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/ to protect telecom users.

For such calls, you can help by reporting such suspected fraud communications at the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi.







