NationalPolitics

Govt Acts Tough To Prevent Cybercrime By Incoming International Calls

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 48 mins ago
0 55 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Government Acts Tough To Prevent Cybercrime By Incoming International Calls Showing Indian Numbers; CHECK HERE

These calls appear to be originating within India but are being made by cyber-criminals operating from abroad.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Cybercrime, Financial Frauds, Frauds, scammers, fraudsters, spoofed calls, calling line identity, digital arrests, FedEx scams, TRAI officials, Digital India, Sanchar Saathi, Chakshu
Representational image

Cybercrime And Financial Frauds: There has been a rising number of reports that scammers and fraudsters are making international “spoofed calls” displaying Indian mobile numbers to Indian citizens and committing cybercrime and financial frauds.

These calls appear to be originating within India but are being made by cyber-criminals operating from abroad by manipulating the calling line identity (CLI).

Such international spoofed calls have been misused in recent cases of fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, drugs/narcotics in couriers, impersonation of Government and police officials, disconnections of mobile numbers by DoT/TRAI officials, etc.

To tackle this threat, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block such incoming international spoofed calls from reaching any Indian telecom subscriber and directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking such incoming international spoofed calls.

The incoming international spoofed calls with Indian landline and mobile numbers are being already blocked by the TSPs as per the directions issued by DoT.

As part of the safety and security of the users under the Digital India scheme, DoT has already taken many initiatives including citizen-centric Sanchar Saathi portal https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/ to protect telecom users.

For such calls, you can help by reporting such suspected fraud communications at the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 48 mins ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

If BJP Comes To Power Again At Centre, Democracy Will Be In Danger: Shashi Tharoor

8 hours ago

IMD Issues Alert For THESE Areas; Check Key Points Of IMD Advisory And List Of Affected Places

9 hours ago

Modi Govt Is Architect Of Destabilizing Democratic State Governments: Mallikarjun Kharge

9 hours ago

Do’s And Don’ts To Follow

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow