Bharat Taxi launches today in India: Govt-backed, driver-owned cab app takes direct aim at Ola, Uber and Rapido

Bharat Taxi has officially launched as a government-backed, driver-owned ride-hailing platform, promising fair fares, no surge pricing and welfare benefits for drivers, posing strong competition to Ola and Uber.



Who owns Bharat Taxi?

Putting Drivers First: Welfare Benefits for Bharat Taxi ‘Sarathis’

How much do drivers earn? Will commuters pay less?

Why should I download Bharat Taxi?

Will there be safety measures in place?

Is Bharat Taxi only for Delhi-NCR?

India’s new taxi-hailing platform Bharat Taxi launches today, promising to level the playing field between commuters/drivers and private aggregators such as Ola Consumer, Uber, and Rapido by becoming “a more transparent cab-aggregating platform”. It launched into the public with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurating it on February 5, 2026, at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, following test launches in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Here’s everything about Bharat Taxi you need to know.Dubbed “the world’s largest cab-aggregator platform” Bharat Taxi was developed and launched by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STC) and will be owned and operated by drivers. The platform was registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act and counts eight apex cooperatives among its supporters, including the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF – aka Amul) and India Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). It currently has over 3 lakh drivers and 1 lakh users who have signed up during its beta trials, and has already facilitated over 10,000 rides in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.Proponents of Bharat Taxi claim it will benefit drivers by providing welfare schemes for “Sarathis” who join the service as part of the taxi cooperative. These benefits will include social security, including health and accident cover, retirement savings, and a support system.Prices for commuters are set by Bharat Taxi, and there will be no dynamic pricing or surge pricing like we’ve seen with Ola and Uber, which should mean commuters never have to deal with unexpectedly inflated fares. For drivers, the taxi cooperative claims that they will receive zero commission on rides, and will also receive a portion of the platform’s profits. Advocates claim drivers will make more money in the long run as a result of these policies, as well as being freed from the heavy commissions of private aggregators.In addition to a driver-friendly business model, Bharat Taxi is yet another ride-hailing app on Android and iOS. Users can bookrides for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and auto-rickshaw services. The Bharat taxi app has made sure users can find everything they need to know about their ride within the app, including driver details, with simplicity and transparency in mind.As with all rideshare services, users can view verified driver details before booking a ride. In-app emergency assistance and ride tracking are also available.No. While the taxi-aggregator first launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat during beta trials, Bharat taxi will be available throughout India.