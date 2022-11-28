Monday, November 28, 2022
Govt Cancels Scholarship Of Students From Class 1 To 8 In UP Madrasas. Here’s Why

Last year, about 5 lakh children availed of scholarships of which 16,558 madrasas were involved.

The Central Government has stopped its share of funding for scholarships for Class 1 to 8 students studying in madrasas (File photo)

Lucknow: The Central Government has decided to revoke the scholarship program for the students of Class 1 to 8 in madrasas across Uttar Pradesh. Till now, students of Class 1 to 5 were given a scholarship of Rs 1000. From now on, only students of Class 9 and 10 will be provided scholarships.

According to the central government, education from Class 1 to 8 is provided free of cost under the Right to Education Act. Mid-day meals and books are also free in these madrasas. In addition to this, other essential items are also provided for the students. Hence, the scholarship has been stopped.

Therefore, only students of Class 9 and 10 will be provided scholarships and their applications should be forwarded.




Published Date: November 28, 2022 11:01 AM IST



Updated Date: November 28, 2022 11:32 AM IST





