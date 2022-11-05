Govt Imposes Rs 20,000 Penalty On Violation Of Vehicles Ban

Anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution as the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category.

An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution as the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category (PTI Photo)

Delhi: Air pollution in the national capital is witnessing steep deterioration. In the wake of the wprseing air quality, GRAP stage IV has been imposed in Delhi under which ban has been imposed on certain vehicles. Violation of the Delhi government’s ban on plying of certain vehicles owing to the rise in pollution will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000.

“Violating these curbs can attract a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an official.

Delhi’s air quality remained “severe” for a second day on the trot, with stubble burning accounting for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences.

DELHI AIR POLLUTION: GOVERNMENT IMPOSES RESTRICTIONS

Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

Also, any diesel truck would not be allowed entry into Delhi except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

However, all CNG and electric trucks would be allowed to enter Delhi, according to an order by the Transport Department.

Diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi will not be allowed to ply in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

The order issued by Delhi Transport Department also states that the BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicle will be banned from plying in the areas under the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi.

For commuters’ convenience, public transport services will be augmented. The transport department will hire up to 1,000 private CNG contract carriage buses through DTC for 60 days, according to a statement.

It may be extended up to 90 days. In the first phase, 500 buses will be hired, it added. The plan will remain in force till further orders by the Commission for Air Quality Management.



