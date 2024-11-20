Govt offices switch to work-from-home for 50 percent employees, schools closed due to…, CM Atishi says…

Home

Govt offices switch to work-from-home for 50 percent employees, schools closed due to…, CM Atishi say

On Wednesday, Delhi experienced a significant environmental crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels across multiple areas.

Big Breaking: Delhi is now most polluted city in the world

Delhi Pollution: The national capital is witnessing the worst air quality with AQI plummeting to 526 on Wednesday, marking the ‘hazardous level’ zone. Owing to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai announced that government offices in Delhi will move to work from home mode for 50 per cent of the employees.

“To reduce pollution, Delhi government decided to work from home in government offices. 50% employees will work from home. For its implementation, a meeting will be held with the officials at 1 pm today in the Secretariat,” Rai tweeted in Hindi.

प्रदुषण कम करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने सरकारी दफ़्तरो में वर्क फ्रॉम होम का लिया निर्णय 50% कर्मचारी करेंगे घर से काम इसके इम्पलिमेंटेशन के लिए सचिवालय में आज दोपहर 1 बजे अधिकारियों के साथ होगी बैठक — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 20, 2024

To recall, the Delhi government had earlier announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD. The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Ashok Vihar Phase 2 recorded an AQI of 527, and several other regions in the city saw alarming pollution readings.












