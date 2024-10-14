Govt order closure of Schools, colleges shut in These districts, work-from-home advisory issued

According to the weather department, rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day is predicted during the monsoon.
New Delhi: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Chennai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in four districts on Tuesday. The government has also issued a work-from-home advisory for the areas from 15-18 October.
The weather department had earlier also issued a red alert for many parts of Chennai.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Tiruvallur due to heavy rainfall in the region.
(Visuals from Ponneri railway subway) pic.twitter.com/Cv8NtqQxPZ
— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024
According to the weather department, rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day is predicted during the monsoon.