Govt order closure of Schools, colleges shut in These districts, work-from-home advisory issued

According to the weather department, rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day is predicted during the monsoon.

Chennai Rain Big Update: Govt order closure of Schools, colleges shut in These districts, work-from-home advisory issued
Chennai Rains

New Delhi: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Chennai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in four districts on Tuesday. The government has also issued a work-from-home advisory for the areas from 15-18 October.

The weather department had earlier also issued a red alert for many parts of Chennai.

According to the weather department, rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day is predicted during the monsoon.







