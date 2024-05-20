Home

Kerala Rains Update: Govt Puts Hospitals on Alert Amid Possibility of Landslides, Emergency Centres Opened

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday said that the emergency operation centres have been opened in all district collectorates and taluk offices as there is a possibility of landslides and musdlides due to incessant rains in the state. The officials have also put the hospitals on alert and supplies stocked to handle any eventuality, such as an epidemic outbreak.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has said that special directions have been given to alert tourists who arrive in the state about the rain situation. He stressed the need for strict regulations in hilly areas in the wake of possible landslide threats.

“The Disaster Management Authority has warned that there is even the possibility of mudslides on the road due to heavy rains,” he told reporters. He further added that safety boards would be installed in such areas to warn travellers about the threat of a possible landslide.

District collectors have told to impose a night travel ban in hilly areas if necessary, Rajan explained.

“The 24×7 Emergency Operation Centres have been opened in all collectorates and taluk offices with the coordination of various departments to tackle all urgent situations,” the revenue minister added.

Meanwhile, intense water logging, uprooting of trees, and snapping of electric wires were reported in various places across the state on Monday due to heavy rains.

Health Minister Veena George today said the Health Department has issued a warning to all districts about the possible outbreak of epidemics in the wake of continuing heavy rains.

“Many epidemics are likely to occur due to climate change. Hospitals have been alerted. Instructions have already been given to ensure availability of medicines,” she said in a statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued to place Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on “red alert”, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.







