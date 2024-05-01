Home

Beat The Heat! Govt School in Uttar Pradesh Create Swimming Pool Inside Classroom Amid Rising Temperature

New Delhi: A government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj made a temporary swimming pool inside the classroom amid rising temperatures in the state. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, around 8-11 heat wave days are likely over south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Gujarat region in May.

The remaining parts of Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, north interior Karnataka and Telangana may record five-seven heat wave days in the month, the weather department said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A govt school in Kannauj makes a swimming pool inside the classroom, amid rising temperature. pic.twitter.com/rsXkjDFa7a — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Normally, northern plains, central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India experience around three days of heat wave in May. Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in May, except most parts of northeast India, some parts of northwest and central India and adjoining areas of northeast peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely, the IMD said.







