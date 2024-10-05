NationalPolitics

Govt school teacher suspended for alleged corporal punishment in J-K's Kishtwar

The Kishtwar Chief Education Officer, Javed Ahmad Kitchloo, has ordered the suspension of the teacher accused of resorting to corporal punishment on a student.

Kishtwar: A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district has been suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to a student, officials reported on Saturday, October 10, 2024.

According to the officials, the accused Anayatullah Ahanger, was posted at Primary School Gowarian Dhar in the remote Inderwal region. He was suspended immediately after a video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing a student being subjected to corporal punishment.

Kishtwar Chief Education Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo ordered the suspension of the accused teacher and established a three-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

(With PTI Inputs)





