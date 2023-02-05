Govt Set To Ban 138 Betting Apps, 94 Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links

The communication was issued to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) by the Union Home Ministry.
New Delhi: On a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated the process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on an “urgent” and “emergency” basis.
The communication was issued to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) by the Union Home Ministry.
The action has been initiated after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain “material which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India”, reported News18.
The advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) stated that since betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements of these betting platforms, as well as their surrogates, are also illegal under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995 and the IT Rules, 2021.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also advised online advertisement intermediaries to not target such ads at the Indian audience.
Published Date: February 5, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Updated Date: February 5, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
China Expresses Strong Dissatisfaction Warns of ‘Necessary Response’ After US Shoots Down Suspected Spy Balloon
[ad_1] Home News WorldChina Expresses Strong Dissatisfaction Warns of ‘Necessary Response’ After US Shoots Down Suspected Spy Balloon US shoots...
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Dies After Prolonged Illness
[ad_1] Home News WorldFormer Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Dies at 79 After Prolonged Illness Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf dies...
Twitter Verified Gold Badges To Cost $1000 For All Businesses: Report
[ad_1] Home BusinessTwitter Verified Gold Badges To Cost $1000 For All Businesses: Report In December last year, Twitter relaunched its...
Bridge Collapses After Landslide in Himachal’s Chamba, Traffic Disrupted on NH-154 A
[ad_1] Home News IndiaBridge Collapses After Landslide in Himachal’s Chamba, Traffic Disrupted on NH-154 A Himachal Bridge collapse: The incident...
Delhi Boy Anshul Jubli Outclasses Jeka Saraghi To Earn UFC Contract
[ad_1] Home SportsBREAKING: Delhi Boy Anshul Jubli Outclasses Jeka Saraghi To Earn UFC Contract Anshul Jubli defeated Jeka Seragih via...
KS Bharat To Make Debut? Wicketkeepers Photo With Rohit Sharma Goes Viral
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs AUS, 1st Test: KS Bharat To Make Debut? Wicketkeeper’s Photo With Rohit Sharma Goes Viral With...
Average Rating