Govt Set To Ban 138 Betting Apps, 94 Loan Lending Apps With Chinese Links

The communication was issued to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) by the Union Home Ministry.

Representative image

New Delhi: On a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated the process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on an “urgent” and “emergency” basis.

The action has been initiated after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain “material which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India”, reported News18.

The advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) stated that since betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements of these betting platforms, as well as their surrogates, are also illegal under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995 and the IT Rules, 2021.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also advised online advertisement intermediaries to not target such ads at the Indian audience.



