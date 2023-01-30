Govt To Convene All-Party Meeting Today Ahead Of Budget Session

Imran Khan to contest all 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming bypolls
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan will contest all 33 parliamentary seats in the bypolls to be held in March, his party has announced.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday evening, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken during the party’s core committee meeting.
“Imran Khan will be PTI’s sole candidate in all 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken in the party’s core committee meeting which was presided over by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday,” Qureshi said.
On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that bypolls to 33 seats of the National Assembly will held on March 16. (PTI)
