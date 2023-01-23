Home

UP Board Exam 2023 Big Update: Govt To Impose National Security Act On Students Caught Cheating

(photo-IANS)

UPMSP Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPSMP) has released the UPMSP class 10 and Class 12 date sheets. According to the dates announced by the board, the class 10 and class 12 examinations will start from February 16, 2023. The exam for Class 10 will end March 3, 2023 and the Class 12 Exam will end on March 4, 2023.

With an aim to conduct the examination without any hassle, the board officials are making all the required arrangements. Notably, the UP Board 2023 Practical Exam has begun already and for the exams and the authorities have placed some stern arrangements to avoid any malpractices.

According to a Times Now report, students who are caught cheating or copying in any way will be imposed with the National Security Act 1980. But this is not only applied to students, teachers or professors involved in the cheating racket in any form will also be imposed with the same act.

Here Are Some Of The Key Details:

The theory exams will begin in February.

The students will be distributed copies of the exam with a barcode

Approximately around 3.3 crores bar code will be issued in the schools of Uttar Pradesh.

Examination halls will also have CCTV cameras

Schools do not have access to CCTV will be sent to the nearby schools where CCTV is available.

The copies of the students will be checked randomly to make it copy free.

The UP Board Exam 2023 Class 12 practical’s Phase 1 will end on January 28, 2023 and is being held in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti and Phase 2 from January 29, 2023 to February 5, 2023 in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur



