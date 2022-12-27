The aim of this outreach programme is to bring awareness among the citizens about the monetary risks of indulging in such investments and activities.

Govt to Soon Begin Campaign To Spread Awareness About Crypto, Online Gaming

New Delhi: The government of India is soon launching a programme to create awareness around cryptocurrencies and online gaming, said ET quoting an official. It said the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF), which comes under the ambit of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will begin an outreach campaign highlighting the legal status of cryptocurrencies and online gaming platforms.

The aim of this outreach programme is to bring awareness among the citizens about the monetary risks of indulging in such investments and activities. “The campaign will highlight that cryptocurrencies are not legal in India ad there are also deep risks involved in such assets. Any investment where the people are being promised lucrative and assured returns, there is an element of high risk”, added the official mentioned in the report.

The Reserve Bank of India launched its first digital currency, the e-Rupee on December 1. The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is an electronic version of cash, primarily meant for retail transactions. Four banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank — are involved in the controlled pilot launch of the digital currency that will cover the cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar.



