Govt Urges For Precautionary Dose As COVID Cases Spike In China. Here’s How To Find Booster Centres Near You

As government urged for vaccination and precautionary dose amid spike in COVID cases in China, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check booster dose centres near you.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with experts and top officials, held an extensive discussion on the ground situation in the country as COVID cases spiked in China. (File Photo)

New Delhi: With China reporting significant rise in COVID cases, the government has urged everyone to get vaccinated and take precautionary doses. In the COVID review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants. Mandaviya stressed on wearing masks and getting vaccinated against COVID disease.

How To Check COVID Booster Dose Centre Near You

Log onto Co-Win portal

Scroll down the window to ‘Search Your Nearest Vaccination Center’

You can search the vaccination centre near you by district, PIN code or on the map

If you have selected the Map option then you will need to pinpoint the location of your area

Govt guidelines on precaution dose

Elligible citizens can avail precaution dose at any government or private vaccination Centre. Citizens should carry their Final Certificate of vaccination (with details of both earlier doses). Citizens should use the same mobile number and ID card used for earlier doses.

HCWs, FLWs and Citizens aged 60 year or more, shall continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centre.

For international travel, precaution dose can be administered to such beneficiary less than 9 months to at a minimum interval of 3 months (90 days) from the date of administration of the second dose as recorded on Co-WlN as per requirement of the destination country. All Vaccination centre in the State where precaution dose is being administered are eligible to administer precaution dose.



