Home

Business

Govt Vehicles Older Than 15 Years Will Be Scrapped From April 1: Check Centre’s New Guidelines

The Road Transport Ministry said the notification will not apply to the special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for the defence of the country and for the maintenance of law and order and internal security.

Old govt vehicles will be de-registered and scrapped from April 1.

New Delhi: The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Thursday issued a notification saying the government vehicles older than 15 years will be de-registered and scrapped from April 1. However, the ministry said the notification will not apply to the special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for the defence of the country and for the maintenance of law and order and internal security.

“Disposal of such vehicles shall, after the expiry of the fifteen years from the date of initial registration of the vehicle, (should) be ensured through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility set up in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021,” the notification reads.

Earlier announced in Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after 15 years.

As part of the new policy which is effective from April 1, 2022, the Centre has said states and Union Territories will provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had last year said his aim is to develop at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometres from each city centre, while asserting that the country has the potential to become a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region.



