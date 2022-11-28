GRA vs ALY Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 73 On November 28 1 PM IST At Montjuic Olympic Ground

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, GRA vs ALY Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GRA vs ALY Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gracia vs Ali Youngstars, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series.

GRA vs ALY Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, GRA vs ALY Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GRA vs ALY Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gracia vs Ali Youngstars, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. GRA vs ALY Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gracia vs Ali Youngstars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1 PM IST November 28, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Gracia and Ali Youngstars will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – November 28, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

GRA vs ALY Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M Ali(C)

Batters: S Nazir, K Lal, H Salik(VC), M Riaz

All-rounders: V Kumar, T Ur Rehman, H Mahey

Bowlers: P Singh, I Ahmed, N Sharif

GRA vs ALY Probable Playing XI

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal, Gurvinder Singh, Amol Rathod, Tajinder Singh Padda, Gurvinder Singh-1, Heera Mahey ©, Sahil, Sharul Chauhan (wk), K Singh, Trilochan Singh, Rohit Ratta

Ali Youngstars

Mubashar Ali (wk), Usman Mushtaq-1, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Waqas Tahir ©, Muhammad Riaz, Arslan Sabir-I, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Arslan Muhammad, Karamat Subhani.

