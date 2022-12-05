GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s match, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dec 05 , 7 PM IST

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, GRA vs FTH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GRA vs FTH Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gracia vs Fateh, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series.

GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, GRA vs FTH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GRA vs FTH Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gracia vs Fateh, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gracia vs Fateh, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 7 PM IST December 05, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Gracia and Fateh will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – December 05, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team

Kuldeep Lal(C), Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Simranjit Singh, Waqas Mirza(VC), Gurpreet Singh-I, Gagandeep Singh, Surinder Singh Deepak, Amritpal Singh, Vijay Kumar-I, Kulwant Singh

GRA vs FTH Probable Playing XI

Gracia: 1.Kuldeep Lal(WK), 2. Vibhor Yadav, 3. Heera Mahey(C), 4. Simranjit Singh, 5. Karandeep Singh, 6. Mukhtiar Singh, 7. Gurvinder Singh, 8. Sharul Chauhan(WK), 9. Trilochan Singh, 10. Vijay Kumar-I, 11. Kulwant Singh

Fateh: 1.Sofiqul Islam, 2. Bilal Hassan, 3. Ali Haider-V, 4. Waqas Mirza(WK), 5. Gurpreet Singh-I, 6. Gagandeep Singh, 7. Surinder Singh Deepak, 8. Amritpal Singh, 9. Ranjodh Singh-I, 10. Kuldeep Singh-IV, 11. Randip Singh(C)

