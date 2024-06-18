GrabOn’s CFL 12 Brings Cricket Fever to Fantasy Gaming Fans Everywhere

As the country gears up for another electrifying cricket season, GrabOn, India’s leading online savings destination, is back with the Cricket Fantasy League, Season 12. The in-house Cricket Fantasy League will run from June 2nd to June 29th, 2024. This event promises an immersive experience for cricket enthusiasts, offering a platform for fans to engage deeply with their favorite sport while standing a chance to win phenomenal prizes.

GrabOn’s Cricket Fantasy League – Season 12

Exciting Sponsors and Partners

OVH Cloud, a global leader in cloud computing solutions, joins as a co-sponsor of CFL 12. Nature4Nature and Lenovo have also come on board as in-game sponsors, enhancing the gaming experience with their unique offerings. Explurger, as the outreach sponsor, extends the event’s reach to a wider audience, ensuring cricket fans from all corners of the country can join in the excitement.

Exclusive Rewards and Vouchers

Get ready to be showered with exclusive rewards and vouchers from CFL 12’s gifting sponsors, including Puma, Zepto, Daily Objects, Mintree, Zoomin, EaseMyTrip, Neem Ayu, Roz Hub Naturals, Vilvah, GiftKyaDe, EatSure, and Protouch. From premium sportswear to cutting-edge gadgets, theres something for everyone in the lineup.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

CFL 12 isn’t just a gaming tournament; it’s a celebration of cricket fandom. With user-friendly features, real-time updates, and an array of prizes up for grabs, the campaign promises to be an unforgettable experience for cricket lovers nationwide.

This year, CFL 12 has introduced three new games that are as addictive as they are entertaining. All you have to do is play and accumulate points to gain access to a whole bunch of rewards.

Sign up for GrabOns CFL 12 today and get ready to experience the ultimate fusion of cricket and gaming. With non-stop fun, incredible rewards, and endless excitement, CFL 12 is the event youve been waiting for. Dont miss out on your chance to be a part of the action – join the league and start collecting points now.

About GrabOn

GrabOn is Indias leading online savings destination, helping millions of users save money on their online purchases every day. With a wide range of coupons, deals, and discounts from thousands of brands, GrabOn is committed to making online shopping more affordable and accessible for everyone.

More about GrabOn here: www.grabon.in.