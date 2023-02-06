Grammys 2023: Indian Music Composer Ricky Kej Wins His Third Grammy Award For Divine Tides Album
- Home
- Video Gallery
- Grammys 2023: Indian Music Composer Ricky Kej Wins His Third Grammy Award For ‘Divine Tides’ Album – Watch
Indian music composer Ricky Kej has won yet another Grammy award. It’s Kej’s third Grammy, having won “Best New Age Album” for “Winds of Samsara” in 2015. Watch video.
Ricky Kej: Music composer Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland, drummer of The Police, won Grammy for “Divine Tides” in “Best Immersive Audio Album.” It’s Kej’s third Grammy, having won “Best New Age Album” for “Winds of Samsara” in 2015. “Divine Tides,” a nine-song album, emphasizes the role each person plays in maintaining balance for all. Kej’s win was celebrated by the Recording Academy on its Twitter page. Watch video.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 1:29 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Average Rating
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
More Stories
Ravi Shastri Hails Cheteshwar Pujara, Says It Is The One Wicket Australia Want In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
[ad_1] Home SportsRavi Shastri Hails Cheteshwar Pujara, Says ‘It Is The One Wicket Australia Want In Border-Gavaskar Trophy’ India cricket...
Viral Video: Guy Plans Wholesome Surprise For Grand Mother on Her 90th Birthday Internet Gets Emotional
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Guy Plans Wholesome Surprise For Grand Mother on Her 90th Birthday, Internet Gets Emotional – WATCH...
Kangana Ranaut Issues Fresh Warning to Gang Changu Mangu Ghar me Ghus k Marungi
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKangana Ranaut Issues Fresh Warning to ‘Gang Changu Mangu’: ‘Ghar me Ghus k Marungi’ Kangana Ranaut recently issued...
Amid Mass Layoffs, Infosys SACKS 600 Trainees. Here’s Why
[ad_1] Home BusinessAmid Mass Layoffs, Infosys SACKS 600 Trainees. Here’s Why Infosys sacked hundreds of freshers amid ongoing layoff season....
PM Modi Reacts after 7.8 quake kills 300
[ad_1] Earthquake In Turkey: PM Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey, Syria. PM...
Dell To sack 6,500 Employees, Slash 5% Of Its Global Workforce
[ad_1] Home TechnologyTech Layoffs: Dell To sack 6,500 Employees, Slash 5% Of Its Global Workforce Dell Technologies will lay off...