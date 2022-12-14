The land measuring 600 acres is donated and the money with which the construction was done is also donated. In fact, the laborers include people whose assets run into thousands of crores.

Grand City Spread Across 600 Acres Built In Ahmedabad, Billionaires Worked As Labourers For THIS Mega Event (Image: baps.org)

BAPS: A special program will be held in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on the birth centenary of Swami Narayan Swaroopdasji, head of Swami Narayan Sansthan (BAPS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this programme. An entire city has been set up within Ahmedabad for this month-long event.

This is where it gets more special. The land measuring 600 acres is donated and the money with which the construction was done is also donated. In fact, the laborers include people whose assets run into thousands of crores.

2 FACTS ABOUT THE EVENT

Pramukh Swami Narayan Swaroopdasji was born in 1921. His birth centenary celebrations will run from 15 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

Prime Ministers, Deputy Prime Ministers, and thousands of ministers from 15 countries will participate in the ceremony. More than 3 lakh NRIs will attend the event.

UNIQUE DESIGN ENVISAGED BY A CLASS 6 PASS

The design of this place is the most talked about feature. You don’t have to search for the things you need. They appear automatically. Shri Swarupdas Swami, the 6th pass designer, has also designed Akshardham Temple in Delhi. He also had a major contribution to the design of Gandhinagar’s Akshardham. He says that he has no knowledge of computers. He simply draws a design on paper with a pencil as it is easiest for him.

EVERYTHING DONATED, BILLIONAIRES WORKING AS LABORERS

Whatever is being built or is coming into this city is given with devotion, free of cost. Whoever is working here is doing it with the spirit of service. More than 50 thousand people were engaged in this work for two months. Goral Ajmera, the daughter-in-law of the Ajmera family with assets worth Rs 5000 crores, is also included in the Shramdaan. These include Surat’s Diamond King Lavji Badshah’s daughter, Anish Patel owner of Vimal Dairy, Yogesh Patel of Syntex, and many more.

LANDS WILL BE RETURNED

When this one-month-long event is over, all the things involved in it will be donated. Whoever has given land, will get it back.

More than 20 thousand rooms have been booked in five-star hotels as more than 55 lakh devotees are expected to come.



