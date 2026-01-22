Home

News

Delhi pollution update: GRAP 3 removed as AQI levels go down, check list of restrictions

Delhi pollution update: In a significant development, GRAP 3 restrictions have been removed in the national capital after days of lessened AQI. Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement on Tue

Delhi Pollution: Double trouble grips capital as ‘poor’ AQI, yellow alert issued for dense fog, cold wave

What’s the current Delhi’s Air Quality Index?

What are the air pollution classifications as per CPCB?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In a significant development, GRAP 3 restrictions have been removed in the national capital after days of lessened AQI. Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement on Tuesday, with the 24-hour average AQI settling in the “very poor” category, after staying above the 400 mark for three consecutive days, prompting authorities to withdraw the GRAP-4 curbs, while keeping other restrictions in place.The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378, according to official data. By evening, 29 stations recorded “very poor” air quality, five “severe” and four “poor”, with Wazirpur recording the worst AQI at 414, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.The capital’s three-day run of “severe” air pollution ended on Tuesday morning, when the average AQI was recorded at 395. Despite the improvement, pollution levels continued to remain high across several monitoring stations.