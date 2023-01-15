Home

Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage 3 Measures Revoked, Stage 1, 2 Restrictions To Continue | Order Inside

Delhi Government Bans BS-III Petrol And BS-IV Diesel 4-Wheelers Till December 9 As AQI Dips (Image: AFP)

Delhi Pollution news: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi has informed that all restriction imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III has been revoked from the Delhi-NCR region. It is important to note that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage I and Stage II will continue in the national capital Delhi and National Capital Region.

“AQI of Delhi has since improved from the level of 353 (Very Poor) on 14th January, 2023 and exhibiting a decreasing trend since last three days, and has been recorded as 213 (Poor) on 15.01.2023. Preventive/restrictive GRAP-III measures invoked on 06.01.2023 seems to have helped the AQI levels and forecast by IMD also predicts that the AQI will remain largely in ‘Poor/Very Poor’ category in coming days,” CAQM said in its order.

Actions under Stage-I to Stage-II of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’ category. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify following measures under Stage-I & II:

Mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out on a daily basis. Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas (before peak hours) and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

Regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites.

Do not allow coal firewood including in Tandoors in Hotels, Restaurant and open eateries.

Ensure hotels, restaurants and open eateries use only electricity / clean fuel gas-based appliances.

Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport and Ban use of Diesel Generators except for emergent and essential services and regulate their use for industrial applications as per Directions No. 54 to 57 dated 08.02.2022.



