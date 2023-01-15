National

GRAP Stage 3 Measures Revoked, Stage 1, 2 Restrictions To Continue

admin
43Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 25 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi
  • Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage 3 Measures Revoked, Stage 1, 2 Restrictions To Continue | Order Inside

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi has informed that all restriction imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III has been revoked from the Delhi-NCR region.

delhi aqio, delhi pollution, delhi bans vehicles, delhi bans BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel, delhi grap 3, grap stage 3, delhi aqi today, delhi aqi december 5, air pollution delhi
Delhi Government Bans BS-III Petrol And BS-IV Diesel 4-Wheelers Till December 9 As AQI Dips (Image: AFP)

Delhi Pollution news: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi has informed that all restriction imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III has been revoked from the Delhi-NCR region. It is important to note that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage I and Stage II will continue in the national capital Delhi and National Capital Region.

“AQI of Delhi has since improved from the level of 353 (Very Poor) on 14th January, 2023 and exhibiting a decreasing trend since last three days, and has been recorded as 213 (Poor) on 15.01.2023. Preventive/restrictive GRAP-III measures invoked on 06.01.2023 seems to have helped the AQI levels and forecast by IMD also predicts that the AQI will remain largely in ‘Poor/Very Poor’ category in coming days,” CAQM said in its order.

Actions under Stage-I to Stage-II of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’ category. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify following measures under Stage-I & II:

  • Mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out on a daily basis. Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas (before peak hours) and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.
  • Regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites.
  • Do not allow coal firewood including in Tandoors in Hotels, Restaurant and open eateries.
  • Ensure hotels, restaurants and open eateries use only electricity / clean fuel gas-based appliances.
  • Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport and Ban use of Diesel Generators except for emergent and essential services and regulate their use for industrial applications as per Directions No. 54 to 57 dated 08.02.2022.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 6:10 PM IST



Updated Date: January 15, 2023 6:23 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories