Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalGRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Slightly Improves
National

GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Slightly Improves

admin
By admin
0
40


The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR have been lifted by the Centre as the air quality in the region has slightly improved.

delhi smog, delhi, delhi stage 4 grap lifted, delhi grap 3, delhi pollution, delhi traffic rules
Delhi’s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, following which the the GRAP Stage IV measures were reviewed. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR as the air quality in the region slightly improved. On November 3, the Centre implemented curbs in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP Stage IV as the air quality in the capital city slipped to ‘severe’ category. Ban on diesel vehicles, construction activities and others were few of the restrictions imposed in the region as part of the GRAP stage 4 plan.

 GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi-NCR | Key Points

  • In its latest notification, the Centre said the measures under GRAP stage 3 will, however, continue in Delhi-NCR till the air quality further improves.
  • Delhi’s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, following which the the GRAP Stage IV measures were reviewed. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city improved further on 331, however in the very poor category.
  • The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 331 under the very poor category and 211 under the poor category respectively this morning.
  • The Delhi government on Friday had banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP IV. The government has also constituted a six-member committee to monitor truck entry in the national capital city.
  • With the GRAP stage 4 being lifted, the diesel vehicles that are not BS V are now allowed in Delhi. This means the ban on entry of trucks have also been lifted.

Brief: The air quality in Delhi have slighly improved and it is still in ‘very poor’ category. This means the pollution in Delhi has not completely subsided so residents need to follow precautionary measures. Doctors and experts have urged COVID-recovered patients to take extra care of their health.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:46 PM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:10 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
UAAP: Coming off injury, Ange Kouame still limited in practice
Next article
Elon Please Get Off Twitter Says Actor Mark Ruffalo THIS Is How Musk Responds
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Slightly Improves

admin
By admin
0
40


The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR have been lifted by the Centre as the air quality in the region has slightly improved.

delhi smog, delhi, delhi stage 4 grap lifted, delhi grap 3, delhi pollution, delhi traffic rules
Delhi’s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, following which the the GRAP Stage IV measures were reviewed. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR as the air quality in the region slightly improved. On November 3, the Centre implemented curbs in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP Stage IV as the air quality in the capital city slipped to ‘severe’ category. Ban on diesel vehicles, construction activities and others were few of the restrictions imposed in the region as part of the GRAP stage 4 plan.

 GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi-NCR | Key Points

  • In its latest notification, the Centre said the measures under GRAP stage 3 will, however, continue in Delhi-NCR till the air quality further improves.
  • Delhi’s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, following which the the GRAP Stage IV measures were reviewed. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city improved further on 331, however in the very poor category.
  • The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 331 under the very poor category and 211 under the poor category respectively this morning.
  • The Delhi government on Friday had banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP IV. The government has also constituted a six-member committee to monitor truck entry in the national capital city.
  • With the GRAP stage 4 being lifted, the diesel vehicles that are not BS V are now allowed in Delhi. This means the ban on entry of trucks have also been lifted.

Brief: The air quality in Delhi have slighly improved and it is still in ‘very poor’ category. This means the pollution in Delhi has not completely subsided so residents need to follow precautionary measures. Doctors and experts have urged COVID-recovered patients to take extra care of their health.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:46 PM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:10 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
UAAP: Coming off injury, Ange Kouame still limited in practice
Next article
Elon Please Get Off Twitter Says Actor Mark Ruffalo THIS Is How Musk Responds
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677