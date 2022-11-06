GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Slightly Improves

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR have been lifted by the Centre as the air quality in the region has slightly improved.

Delhi’s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, following which the the GRAP Stage IV measures were reviewed. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR as the air quality in the region slightly improved. On November 3, the Centre implemented curbs in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP Stage IV as the air quality in the capital city slipped to ‘severe’ category. Ban on diesel vehicles, construction activities and others were few of the restrictions imposed in the region as part of the GRAP stage 4 plan.

GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi-NCR | Key Points

In its latest notification, the Centre said the measures under GRAP stage 3 will, however, continue in Delhi-NCR till the air quality further improves.

Delhi’s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, following which the the GRAP Stage IV measures were reviewed. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city improved further on 331, however in the very poor category.

The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 331 under the very poor category and 211 under the poor category respectively this morning.

The Delhi government on Friday had banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP IV. The government has also constituted a six-member committee to monitor truck entry in the national capital city.

With the GRAP stage 4 being lifted, the diesel vehicles that are not BS V are now allowed in Delhi. This means the ban on entry of trucks have also been lifted.

Brief: The air quality in Delhi have slighly improved and it is still in ‘very poor’ category. This means the pollution in Delhi has not completely subsided so residents need to follow precautionary measures. Doctors and experts have urged COVID-recovered patients to take extra care of their health.



