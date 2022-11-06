As the air quality in Delhi slightly improved, the Centre on Sunday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures in the capital city.

On November 3, the Centre implemented curbs in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP Stage IV as the air quality in the capital city slipped to 'severe' category. A ban on diesel vehicles, construction activities and others were imposed as part of the restrictions under the final stage of Graded Response Action Plan.

GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi: What’s allowed and what’s not

Now, there is no ban on the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts.

The entry of trucks into the national capital has now been allowed as the stage 4 of GRAP has been lifted.

BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services

Electric truck or e-vehicles are still allowed

The ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR, except on essential projects (such as railways, metros, airports, ISBTs, national security/defence-related projects of national importance) will, however, continue.

Mining activities will also not be allowed in the region.

Industries not running on approved fuels in industrial areas having PNG infrastructure and supply have to be shut down.

Paper and pulp processing, distilleries and captive thermal power plants are to remain inoperative on Saturdays and Sundays.

Under stage III, the frequency of mechanised/vacuum-based sweeping of roads has to be intensified.

Authorities are required to intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.



