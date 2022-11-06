As the air quality in Delhi slightly improved, the Centre on Sunday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures in the capital city.
New Delhi: As the air quality in Delhi slightly improved, the Centre on Sunday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures in the capital city. On November 3, the Centre implemented curbs in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP Stage IV as the air quality in the capital city slipped to ‘severe’ category. A ban on diesel vehicles, construction activities and others were imposed as part of the restrictions under the final stage of Graded Response Action Plan.
GRAP Stage 4 Measures Lifted In Delhi: What’s allowed and what’s not
- Now, there is no ban on the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts.
- The entry of trucks into the national capital has now been allowed as the stage 4 of GRAP has been lifted.
- BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services
- Electric truck or e-vehicles are still allowed
- The ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR, except on essential projects (such as railways, metros, airports, ISBTs, national security/defence-related projects of national importance) will, however, continue.
- Mining activities will also not be allowed in the region.
- Industries not running on approved fuels in industrial areas having PNG infrastructure and supply have to be shut down.
- Paper and pulp processing, distilleries and captive thermal power plants are to remain inoperative on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Under stage III, the frequency of mechanised/vacuum-based sweeping of roads has to be intensified.
- Authorities are required to intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.