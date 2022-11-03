GRAP Stage IV Comes Into Force. From Ban On Diesel Vehicles To WFH, Here Is What Will Be Impacted

Delhi: Delhi-NCR has been waking up to hazy mornings as smog envelops the capital and near by regions. Air quality has turned severe in several parts of the national capital with worsening air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 364 (in the ‘Very Poor’ category) on November 3. It is predicted to dip further in the upcoming days. In the wake of alarming air pollution Commission for Air Quality Mgmt in National Capital Region & Adjoining Areas has ordered to implement measures under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.Also Read – Noida Air Pollution: Authorities Impose These 10 Restrictions To Curb Worsening AQI

MEAURES TO BE IMPLEMENTD UNDER GRAP-4

Entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except of trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services and all CNG, electric trucks) will be halted. There will be a ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities providing essential services, Ban on plying of 4 wheeler-diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential, emergency services. Closed down all industries in NCR even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running for fuels other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR. Industries like milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life saving medical equipment’s, drugs, and medicines shall however be exempted from the above restrictions. Ban C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc. NCR state government GNCTD to decide on allowing public, municipal and private officers to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home. Central Government may take a decision on permitting work from home for central government offices. State Government may consider additional emergency measures like closures of school, colleges, educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis.

