‘Grave Insult To Farmers of Country’; Congress Leader Rahul Gadhi Slams BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over Comments On Farmers’ Protest

In a post shared on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The propaganda machinery of the Modi government, which has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers, is continuously engaged in insulting the farmers.”

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words on Monday, Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the farmers’ protest.



“The BJP MP calling the farmers who sacrificed 700 comrades during the 378-day marathon struggle as rapists and representatives of foreign forces is another proof of the BJP’s anti-farmer policy and intentions,” he added.

“These shameful anti-farmer statements are a gross insult to the farmers of the entire country, including western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances. The government committee formed at the time of withdrawing the farmers’ movement is still in cold storage, the government has not been able to clarify its stand on MSP till date, no relief has been given to the families of the martyred farmers and on top of that, their character assassination is continuing,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Out At BJP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the BJP over the issue.

“Prime Minister Modi himself had insulted the farmers by calling them ‘andolanjeevi” and ‘parjeevi (parasites’ in Parliament, he even refused to observe two minutes of silence for the martyred farmers in Parliament,” he alleged.

“Modi ji had also made a false promise of forming a committee on MSP and doubling the income of farmers. When Modi ji can do all this himself, then what else does the country expect from his supporters except insulting the martyred farmers!” Kharge said.

BJP Reprimands Kangana Ranaut

Earlier, the BJP in a statement said, “The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut.”

On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party’s policy issues, it said.

“On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future… The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and social harmony,” it added.

