Gravity Defying Moves Multiple Flips By Trampoline Jumper Going Fiercely Viral Watch Video
Lately, trampoline jumping has made a grand entry into the world of extreme sports, and it is only getting more popular by the day.
Viral Video: Adventure seekers always find out some way or the other to indulge themselves and get the crazy feeling of conquering their fears and doubts. Adventure sports like Bungee Jumping, Dirt biking, Scuba diving, and Hang Gliding are among the favourite adventure sports on the circuit. Lately, trampoline jumping has made a grand entry into the world of extreme sports, and it is only getting more popular by the day. Trampoline players are devising more challenging and exciting escapades.
One such extreme and challenging discipline is doing rounds on social media. It is a viral video that shows a group of boys on a big spread-out trampoline base and one of them is taking off with great force and landing on the base. He again takes off and goes up very high and performs multiple flips on the way down.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
look at this pic.twitter.com/DrZxEChYwu
— Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) February 3, 2023
Coordination and understanding between the team members are the keys here. I’m sure many of you would be adding this sport to your To Do List!
Published Date: February 5, 2023 7:32 PM IST
