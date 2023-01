Greater Noida BTech Student Who Was Hit By Car Shows Signs Of Recovery On 9th Day Of Treatment

Sweety Kumari (22), was hit by a car in Greater Noida on New Year’s Eve and has been hospitalised since then.

Greater Noida BTech student who was hit by a car on New Year’s eve has now shown improvement in health.

Noida: Sweety Kumari, the 22-year-old B.Tech student who was hospitalised with severe injuries in a hit-and-run case on New Year’s eve in Greater Noida has been taken off the ventilator with improvement in her condition. Police continues to search for the vehicle and its driver involved in the case, officials said on Monday.

Sweety was admitted to the private Kailash Hospital with severe injuries on her head and legs and had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since day one. She underwent brain surgery last week and is scheduled to undergo another surgery for multiple fractures in one of her legs. However, that will take place once she is fit for it, a hospital official said.

“Her condition has improved now and she has responded to some gestures from the doctors. She has been moved to the high dependency unit (an area where extensive treatment is given to patients who need more nursing as compared to a normal ward and less than that required in an ICU),” a doctor said.

Sweety Kumari, who hails from Bihar, along with her two friends, were walking on the road when they were hit by a Hyundai Santro car around 9 pm on December 31. While her friends, Karsoni and Anganba, suffered minor injuries, Kumari was left critically wounded, according to police.

An FIR was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station and investigation launched to trace the car and the person involved in the episode. “The matter is under investigation but so far, there is no substantial clue about the car or its driver. Multiple police teams are working on the case and examining CCTV footage to trace the culprit,” a senior local police officer said.

On Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police extended financial support of ₹ 11 lakh to the family of Kumari for her treatment. Friends of the B.Tech student had, last week, initiated a crowdfunding initiative to financially support her medical expenses.

