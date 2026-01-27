ALBANY, N.Y.

Jan. 27, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Jorge Rivera-Agosto , an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP ‘s Health Care & FDA Practice in Albany , has been named the recipient of the 2025 Excellence in Adjunct Teaching Award by the American Health Law Association (AHLA), the nation’s largest, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) educational organization devoted to legal issues in the health care field. The Excellence in Adjunct Teaching Award celebrates adjunct faculty members who demonstrate exceptional dedication to expanding students’ knowledge of the health care industry and health law while showing significant commitment to student counseling and mentoring. Candidates for this award must hold adjunct faculty positions in relevant academic programs and demonstrate a measurable impact on student development. A dedicated judging panel evaluates all nomination submissions using a scoring rubric based on the established criteria to select the candidate for the award. “Jorge is a very accomplished health care lawyer with a wide range of experience in legislative matters and within the insurance and hospital sectors, “said Tricia A. Asaro , co-chair of the firm’s Health Care & FDA Practice and administrative shareholder of the Albany office. “We congratulate him on this prestigious award, which recognizes his passion for sharing his extensive knowledge and preparing the next generation of health care professionals.” Rivera-Agosto serves as an adjunct assistant professor at New York Medical College and Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, where he teaches graduate-level courses including Introduction to Public Health Law, Clinical and Research Ethics, and Law and Bioethics. At Greenberg Traurig, Rivera-Agosto focuses his practice on health care and insurance law, with emphasis on regulatory, policy, and compliance matters. He represents clients across the health care and insurance industries, leveraging his deep experience in state government and the private sector to help clients navigate New York’s complex legislative and regulatory landscape. “I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 Excellence in Adjunct Teaching Award,” said Rivera-Agosto. “Teaching graduate students at New York Medical College and Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies allows me to integrate my experience in governmental affairs, regulatory matters, and clinical ethics into practical learning. I am grateful to AHLA for this recognition and to the students, colleagues, and mentors who have supported me, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the health law community through teaching, mentorship, and service.” Rivera-Agosto’s career includes significant experience in governmental affairs and policy during his tenure at the New York State Senate, where he advised on the drafting and analysis of health care and insurance legislation and served as lead negotiator on key matters during state budget negotiations. He founded and developed the New York State Bar Association Health Law Section’s Mentorship Program, demonstrating his commitment to supporting emerging professionals in the field. A member of AHLA since 2017, Rivera-Agosto has held leadership positions including vice chair of publishing for the Hospitals and Health Systems Practice Group and served on the Young Professionals Council.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP