Victims may have legal rights after bathroom cameras reportedly recorded thousands, including minors, for years NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Greenstein & Pittari, LLP has filed a civil lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Nassau County (Index No. 602511/2026), stemming from the hidden-camera surveillance scheme discovered at two Northwell Health facilities in Great Neck, New York. The case seeks accountability for what the firm describes as a profound breach of privacy affecting patients, employees, and visitors, potentially on a massive scale. According to the lawsuit, between 2022 and April 2024, hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors were secretly placed inside bathroom areas at the following locations:
Press Office
Greenstein & Pittari, LLP
1-800-842-8462
[email protected]
www.nycLawFirm.com SOURCE Greenstein & Pittari, LLP
- Northwell Health Sleep Disorders Center, 155 Community Drive, Lower Level, Great Neck, NY 11021
- STARS Rehabilitation (Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation Services), 145 Community Drive, Great Neck, NY 11021
