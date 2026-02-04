NEW YORK

Feb. 4, 2026

Northwell Health Sleep Disorders Center , 155 Community Drive, Lower Level, Great Neck, NY 11021

, 155 Community Drive, Lower Level, Great Neck, NY 11021 STARS Rehabilitation (Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation Services), 145 Community Drive, Great Neck, NY 11021

/PRNewswire/ — Greenstein & Pittari, LLP has filed a civil lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Nassau County (), stemming from the hidden-camera surveillance scheme discovered at two Northwell Health facilities in Great Neck, New York. The case seeks accountability for what the firm describes as a profound breach of privacy affecting patients, employees, and visitors, potentially on a massive scale. According to the lawsuit, between, hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors were secretly placed inside bathroom areas at the following locations:Investigators reportedly recovereddepicting individuals in vulnerable situations, including. Authorities estimate thatmay have been impacted. The devices wereinstalled by a Northwell employee,, who has sincetoand, according to the information cited in the complaint.A central issue in the litigation is the timeline of disclosure. Although Northwell Health reportedly discovered the surveillance in, potential victims were not notified until-a delay of more than a year. The lawsuitthat this delay, coupled withsecurity and oversight failures, left victims without critical information needed to protect themselves and pursue timely legal action. Claims in the lawsuit include allegations that Northwell Health failed to properly supervise and monitor employees, did not take reasonable steps to secure private patient areas, withheld disclosure of the breach, and violated patient trust and confidentiality. Many victims are now left wondering whether earlier action could have prevented additional harm.In the criminal matter, Syamaprasad pleaded guilty inand reportedly received probation, despite prosecutors seeking prison time. Many survivors have expressed that the outcome falls short of justice. Meanwhile, victims have pursued civil action through both class claims and individual lawsuits against Syamaprasad and Northwell Health, seeking accountability for negligence, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress.Individuals may be eligible to pursue a claim if they were aat either facility between, used bathroom or changing areas at the Sleep Disorders Center or STARS Rehabilitation, or received a. Even those unsure whether they were recorded may still have legal rights under New York law.Victims may be entitled to compensation for emotional distress and psychological trauma, loss of privacy and dignity, therapy or counseling expenses, and potentially punitive damages if gross negligence is proven.Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is a New York litigation firm focused on personal injury, municipal liability, and civil rights. With offices in Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Yonkers, and Nassau County, the firm represents clients across Manhattan and the greater New York region. The firm is known for aggressive legal strategies, meticulous preparation, and an unwavering commitment to justice.New York’s statute of limitations strictly limits the time available to file claims. Anyone who believes they may have been affected is encouraged to seek legal guidance promptly.Press OfficeGreenstein & Pittari, LLP1-800-842-8462SOURCE Greenstein & Pittari, LLP