Saturday, November 12, 2022
Greg Barclay Re-elected As ICC President For Second Consecutive Term

Greg Barclay Re-elected As ICC President For Second Consecutive Term (Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: New Zealand’s Greg Barclay has been re-appointed as ICC (International Cricket Council) president for the second consecutive term. Barclay, who got elected for the first time in December 2020, will have another term of two years. Notably, a chairman can have three terms in total.

Unlike in 2020, Barclay had a smooth sailing this time around as he was unopposed by any opposition during the election in Melbourne. Dr. Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the chair of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), who had filed nomination against him, who was already expected to withdraw his candidature as per a report.

The report further said that Mukuhlani might withdraw on the day of the election and some kind of consensus is believed to have been reached among the ICC directors.

A candidate is required to have the backing of two current directors to file nomination and it has been learned that BCCI has also thrown its weight behind the incumbent ICC chairman.

Initially, the Indian cricket board itself wanted to field a candidate but it decided against having one. Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, will be attending the ICC meetings and elections.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 11:40 AM IST





