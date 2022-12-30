Greta Thunberg Takes A Dig At Andrew Tate Over Detention

Greta Thunberg took a dig at Andrew Tate after he was reportedly detained on charges of human trafficking and rape.

Greta Thunberg made the remark in reference to reports that the Romanian police were tipped to Andrew Tate’s location in Romania’s Bucharest after he had released a video of himself sitting next to a Jerry Pizza box.

New Delhi: Climate activist Greta Thunberg had the last laugh as Andrew Tate, who was embroiled in a war of words with her on Twitter, was detained on charges of human trafficking and rape. Taking to Twitter, Greta Thunberg posted, “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”. Thunberg made the remark in reference to reports that the Romanian police were tipped to Andrew Tate’s location in Romania’s Bucharest after he had released a video of himself sitting next to a Jerry Pizza box.

Andrew Tate, a British-US citizen who previously was banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech, was reportedly detained along with his brother Tristan in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest, news agency The Associated Press reported.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said in a statement late that four suspects, including two British citizens and two Romanians, were arrested on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The agency, DIICOT, said the British citizens recruited women who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” sexually exploited by group members and forced to perform in pornography intended to reap “important financial benefits”.

Andrew Tate also was embroiled this week in a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after he shared a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti on Twitter and bragged that he owned 33 cars. He had tagged Greta Thunberg in that tweet. Greta Thunberg responded to Andrew Tate’s tweet with a sharp reply: “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.



