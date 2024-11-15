GREY GOOSE Raised a Toast to Fashion and Cheered the New Season of Festivities at Lakm?” Fashion Week in Partnership with FDCI

Celebrations have to be memorable, and when they are cheered and toasted with GREY GOOSE, the globally renowned premium vodka by Bacardi, the stage is set for an evening that marks the pinnacle of fashion and luxury.

GREY GOOSE Vive Le Voyage joined LakmÄ” Fashion Week 2024 as the official celebration partner, bringing its heritage French excellence to center stage, along with FDCI, to spotlight a new era of creativity and celebrate the best in the fashion world for the first time this season. With its longstanding ties to the highest tiers of haute couture in its birthplace of France, GREY GOOSE Vive Le Voyage brought its signature sophistication to Indias most prestigious fashion stage with this latest partnership.

The grand opening show by Pro, called “Hello Pro,” celebrated 15 years of the label in collaboration with Hello Kitty, which also celebrated 50 years. The show, held on the sprawling grounds of a picturesque bungalow in New Delhi, was a kaleidoscope of the colorful, vibrant collection with gorgeous, layered creations that excited the audience, ending on a high note with perfectly crafted GREY GOOSE martinis. “It was fulfilling to see happy, smiling faces and to see people dressed in their kawaii best! The after-party, post the “Hello Pro” showcase at Lakm Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, was truly a celebration to remember. Great music, good food, and the company of friends from around the world filled our hearts with so much love,” said the very delighted Aneeth Arora of Pro, reflecting on the success of the showcase.

The Abraham and Thakore show, created by designers David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli, titled “Finding Beauty,” concluded Sustainable Fashion Day at LakmÄ” Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The grand after-show party at Monkey Bar in Vasant Kunj culminated in a vibrant celebration, where nearly a hundred fashion enthusiasts raised their toasts with GREY GOOSE cocktails, honoring the designers’ glamorous and eco-conscious evening ensembles crafted from upcycled materials.

“The after-show party was the perfect way for us to unwind, and celebrate with everyone who came to support us. It was wonderful to see guests enjoying themselves, connecting with the collections on a more personal level, and mingling in a more relaxed atmosphere. The energy was electric, and it gave us a chance to engage with our audience beyond the runway. We couldnt have asked for a better way to cap off the event, with music, great food, and an incredible vibe that everyone loved,” stated the designers.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Festivities included an elegant pre-show gathering at the Imperial and a memorable post-show evening in Balisario, at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel, where GREY GOOSE brought a refined touch to the celebrations with exquisite serves.

The House of LakmÄ” Grand Finale by the late, legendary Rohit Bal at the Imperial Hotel in Delhi, will be remembered as an extraordinary tribute to his artistic genius. In his timeless black and white collection, “Kaaynaat – A Bloom in the Universe,” he celebrated the boundless energy of nature, bringing to life the delicate beauty of flora and fauna in ways that left audiences profoundly moved.