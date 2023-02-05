Home

Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra Arrives at Jaisalmer Airport, Family Confirms His Wedding ‘Boht Excited ha’-WATCH

After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Jaislamer’s Suryagarh Palace with his family. The actor’s mom and brother has confirmed his wedding. Watch

Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra Arrives at Jaisalmer Airport, Family Confirms His Wedding ‘Boht Excited h’-WATCH (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

A few hours after bride-to-be Kiara Advani arrived in Jaisalmer, the groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra also reached the city in the desert state at around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday evening. The actor left the Jaisalmer airport and minutes later arrived at the Suryagarh Palace.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached Jaisalmer along with their families. For the travel, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a black sweatshirt with matching trousers and white sneakers. He also wore a cap. As he left the airport, the paparazzi shouted his name and congratulated him. After keeping the fans waiting, Sidharth reached the wedding destination with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Reema Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima and brother Harshad Malhotra.

Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra Arrives at Jaisalmer Along With Family

While exiting the airport, the paparazzo asked Sidharth’s mom about Kiara Advani becoming her daughter-in-law. She replied, “Bohut excited hai .” Another paparazzo asked Sidharth’s brother Harshad Malhotra about the marriage. He responded, “We are all excited.” While the family confirms the duo’s wedding, the fans are getting pretty excited.

On Saturday morning, we spotted the bride-to-be at the airport, heading off to Rajasthan with family for her wedding. Kiara Advani made several heads turn with her casual appearance in white co-ords and pink shawl. She was accompanied by her parents, grandmother and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

According to a paparazzi post, their wedding is planned for February 4-6. After Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet celebrations, Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot on February 6. The wedding will be a lavish but highly guarded affair at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The event will be attended by close friends and family members, along with many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan.



