Groom With Bride in Arms Falls While Getting Off Stage, Kisses Her and Says ‘ Koi Baat Nhi Chalta Hai’

Viral video: Groom falls while lifting his bride loses his balance and the couple falls to the ground.

Viral Video: Weddings are no fun without some pranks, mischiefs and a little drama. And nowadays, with people of all age being active on social media, videos of such drama be it related to guests or the bride and groom, these often end up landing on the internet. One such dramatic incident that is now going viral is of a groom almost tipping over and falling with the bride in his arms while he was getting off the stage.

A video of the incident is going crazily viral across social media platforms after it was shared on Instagram by a user named Joya Jaan without any caption as people said, “Gira pr insult nhi hone diya na apna na apni Viwi ka (fell but didn’t let himself or his bride get insulted)”.

WATCH:

The viral video begins with the groom standing with his bride on his arms just after wedding rituals were over as he walks towards the stairs of the stage to get down. On taking the first step itself, the groom slips, falls and sits down on the stairs. However, he manages to save his bride from falling. In the next moment, he can be seen kissing the bride’s cheek and consoling her.

As the video proceeds, we can see thr groom holding his bride tight and standing up and saying, “Koi Bat Nahi.. Koi Bat Nahi.. Chalta Hai”. The groom turned out to be quite a sport and was not at all embarrased about the incident, neither did he let his bride be ashamed of it.

Topics



