The Problem:

/PRNewswire/ — On February 2nd, Monarc LLC officially launches its website, monarcmd.org introducing a first-of-its-kind model where a nonprofit serving people with disabilities directly provides specialized mental health therapy. Monarc LLC at The Arc NCR is filling in the gap in the mental health care system., is a new integrated mental health and wellness practice created by The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR), which quietly began accepting patients in the Fall of 2025. Success stories from the treatment are already being shared. Joyce, a seven-year-old with autism has already made improvements at school after receiving therapy. Damon, a 13-year-old with autism has also made significant progress.For years, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and neurodiverse people have had to squeeze into mental health systems that weren’t designed with them in mind. Traditional therapy often assumes typical communication styles, sensory processing, and life experiences. When someone shows up differently, they’re often misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or told that the service just “isn’t a good fit.” Yet the demand for mental health care within the disabled community is high.

Adults with disabilities experience frequent mental distress nearly five times more than adults without disabilities (Source: CDC).

The Solution:

Facts:

The Arc NCR quietly launched Monarc LLC, a new integrated health and wellness practice designed to deliver compassionate, inclusive, trauma-informed mental health services for people of all abilities. Monarc began seeing patients at the end of September 2025, and within a few weeks, had a full schedule of patients.

Monarc was created to address a growing and urgent need for accessible, high-quality mental health care in Harford and Cecil Counties, with a special and intentional focus on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and other neurodiverse populations which are communities that have historically faced significant barriers to care.

than adults without disabilities (CDC). They are 3.5 times more likely to have experienced a major depressive episode (America’s Health Rankings).

to have experienced a major depressive episode (America’s Health Rankings). Nearly 33% of adults with disabilities report 14 or more mentally unhealthy days each month.

Monarc LLC Services:

Individual therapy

Family or couples counseling

Psychiatric evaluation and medication management

Group therapy

Services for children, adolescents (ages 6+), and adults

