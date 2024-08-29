Home

News

WATCH: Group Of Men In Cars Harass Two Women By Chasing Them At Night In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

The viral video shows two cars involved in the harassment. In one car, a young man is seen shouting vulgar comments, while the women’s vehicle is forced to slow down by a black Mahindra Scorpio.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

WATCH: Group Of Men In Cars Harass Two Women By Chasing Them At Night In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

A video capturing the disturbing incident of nearly 10 young men harassing two girls in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, has sparked outrage on social media. The incident took place near Sacred Heart School on Mukhani Road, as the girls were returning late at night after watching a movie. The viral video shows two cars involved in the harassment. In one car, a young man is seen shouting vulgar comments, while the women’s vehicle is forced to slow down by a black Mahindra Scorpio. Subsequently, a Hyundai Nios i20 speeds in from the right, with two men hanging out of the car doors hurling abusive comments at the women.

One of the victims, Prachi Joshi had shared the video and described the incident. “We were returning from a movie when two cars, carrying 10 men, tried to block our way. This happened for 25 minutes,” she said.

She further shared more details as follows: “The black Scorpio ahead of us tried to stop us by opening its doors. The white Nios i20 (UK-04-AK-1928) behind us blocked our escape. We escaped the first time, but they blocked us completely the second time. Luckily, a scooterist appeared allowing us to escape.”

This Video is shared by Female from Haldwani

Stating “”Just tonight, I was coming back with my female friend from the movie and suddenly two cars full of 10 men tried to block our way. This incident took place at Mukhani road near Sacred Heart School, Haldwani This happened+ pic.twitter.com/4wxAClYxJh — Prachi Joshi (@amicus_curiae_) August 28, 2024

After the video surfaced on social media, police took swift action against the miscreants. According to reports, police arrested five youths.

The youths have been booked under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta (BNS) 2023, including Sec 126 for obstructing a person’s path without consent, Sec 78 for stalking and harassing a woman, Sec 79 for insulting a woman’s modesty, and Sec 3(5) for committing an offense in a group of three to four people.

The victim has criticised the Uttarakhand Police for their failure to ensure women’s safety in her post.

“Is this how peace and security are being maintained in the city? Why is hooliganism on the rise?” Joshi questioned, urging the police to take strict action against the men in the video.

The video was posted online just hours before President Droupadi Murmu made a heartfelt appeal to the nation, calling for the safety and security of women stating “enough is enough”. President Murmu urged the citizens to remember and act against such crimes.











