Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024

Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, is set to host its Industry End-User Fair 2024 in India. The event will showcase Grundfos cutting-edge E-solutions designed to help industries achieve energy efficiency and their net-zero emissions goals, while hosting over 200 customers from various industry verticals.

L to R: Jimmie Rasmussen – Sr. Global Marketing Dir., Burak Grkan – Sr. Regional Sales Dir., IMEA, IÅÄ±l Aksoy – Head of Sales Dev. & Sustainability, IMEA, Shankar Rajaram – Sales Dir., INDO

During the fair, Grundfos will be exclusively launching its Textile Vertical, featuring solutions tailored specifically for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) applications. These innovative offerings aim to address the unique challenges faced by the textile industry in managing water resources and effluents.

Burak Grkan, Senior Regional Sales Director, Industry – IMEA, added, “As we gather over 200 industry leaders at the fair, we are excited to showcase how our E-solutions can drive efficiency and sustainability across various sectors. Our commitment to innovation in the INDO region is stronger than ever, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to achieve impactful results.”

Shankar Rajaram, Director INDO Sales at Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Ltd., said “The introduction of our Textile Vertical at the Industry End-User Fair 2024 is indeed a pivotal moment for us. Our focus is not just on providing operational efficiency and enhancing capabilities in other aspects but also on enabling the textile sector to address water resources effectively. Our commitment moving forward centres on fostering innovation and research, while advancing intelligent water management strategies. These efforts are designed to assist industries in achieving their operational and sustainability objectives,” he added.

The Grundfos Industry End-User Fair 2024 will feature interactive demonstrations, expert panel discussions, and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to engage with industry leaders and learn about the latest advancements in energy-efficient pump solutions and water management technologies. With participation from over 200 customers across diverse sectors, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of sustainability.

