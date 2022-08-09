GS Caltex India Launches Digital Campaign this Friendship Week to Strengthen the Bond Between Engine Oil and Engine

GS CaltexIndia, India’s leading lubricant brand, takes its proposition of being “Aapke engine ka best friend” a step further with the launch of a new digital campaign this friendship week across all digital platforms.

The campaign “Kixx Friendship Week” commemorates the friendship between engine oil and your vehicle’s (Car and Bikes) engine as it is constantly there to protect your engine in extreme conditions, Kixx by GS Caltex is that ideal best buddy for your automobile’s engine. This advertisement is the best illustration of what friendship entails, and it will make you think back on all the special times you have had with your best friends.

Speaking about the campaign, K Madhu Mohan, General Manager-Marketing at GS Caltex India said, “The campaign is in line with our brand, Kixx, which celebrates the relationships in our lives that are priceless and irreplaceable. It is always there to protect the engine in extreme circumstances.“

Kixx Engine Oil touts premium quality and optimal performance under extreme driving conditions. It is the ideal companion for the engine.

You may watch the campaign here www.youtube.com/watchv=09g4WevJeD8

Name of the campaign – GS Caltex-Kixx Friendship Week campaign

Different elements of campaign – Radio/ Digital/OTT

Storyboard for TVC/Digital video – Digital video

Name of Creative Agency – PowerDrift Studios PVT. LTD.

Ad Director- Vinayak Guhanarayan

Chief Creative Officer – Rohan Albal

Creative team – Ishaan Tiwari

About GS Caltex India

GS Caltex India is a 100% owned subsidiary of GS Caltex Corporation, South Korea. It was incorporated on 2nd February 2010 in India and has its registered office in Mumbai. The company is currently doing business in high-quality premium lubricants manufactured from its own group II plus base oils imported from their Yeosu Refinery, South Korea. The company’s operations cover the whole of India with warehouses at key locations to service the needs of customers. GS Caltex India has a very impressive range of high-quality finished lubricants and supplies to large businesses including major OEMs viz. Kia Motors, Volvo Construction, Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Construction, Kohler, Ajax, Doosan, Indus Towers, Putzmeister, Puzzolana etc.