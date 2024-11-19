GTDC Summit APJ Highlights IT Distributors’ Roles in Navigating Digital Transformation

Top executives from the IT distribution and technology vendor sectors convened today at the inaugural GTDC APJ- Summit 2024 to discuss the current position and future outlook of these critical communities. The Summit underscored the essential role distributors play in scaling emerging technology sales and adoption and developing new opportunities through digital marketplaces and alliances with hyperscalers.

Frank Vitagliano emphasizes the rising value of distribution as he opens the inaugural GTDC Summit APJ

The vast scale and economic and cultural diversity of the APJ region necessitates local expertise. As vendors adopt varied approaches to managing channels, they are increasingly relying on distributors to support emerging markets while focusing internal resources on more mature communities. This strategy provides greater reach, especially in areas where direct coverage would be inefficient, and represents a broader shift towards optimizing orchestration through partnerships.

“Distributors are ideally positioned to bridge complex regional and in-country dynamics, with local representatives who understand cultural and language nuances to best support the objectives of their vendors and partners. Focusing on enablement programs and relationship-building allows distributors to create strategic value that ensures the successful adoption of advanced technologies across diverse APAC markets,” said Frank Vitagliano, CEO, GTDC.

IT spending across Southeast Asia and India is accelerating, driven by SMBs embracing digital transformation through cloud software, cybersecurity, and logistics investments. This digital shift generates increased demand for cloud infrastructure, managed services, and robust security solutions. Simultaneously, according to IDC, AI adoption is further fueling the regions technological momentum, with spending in this area expected to reach $78 billion by 2027, with a 25% annual growth rate. Distributors empower those advances while transforming the customer experience and operational efficiencies across these key sectors.

Vendors also rely on distributors to meet the rising demand for AI, sales, and technical support as the region struggles with talent shortages, especially in these key areas.

Distributors are meeting these demands while unlocking new opportunities using advanced data analytics. Channelnomics CEO Larry Walsh emphasized these organizations capabilities for identifying “white space” and expanding partner networks. “While data provides direction, its true value lies in transforming insights into actionable strategies for partners. Distributors are pivotal in redefining go-to-market models, guiding partners through business-enhancing engagements and maximizing channel potential.”

Other Memorable Highlights from Summit APJ

The summit focused on the changing dynamics of IT distribution, emphasizing the increasing importance of Southeast Asia and India in the global tech sector. Key sessions included:

John Marrett from the EIU spoke to the rapidly expanding marketplace and described the ways technical innovation is changing businesses and communities. From shifts in monetary and fiscal policies to currency fluctuations and international financial institutions activities, he highlighted the impact of these movements on the APJs IT community.

Avneesh Saxena of IDC showed how innovation affects global IT relationships and creates new opportunities for the channel. He emphasized the key industry trends, barriers, and investments and explored the evolving dynamics between partners, vendors, and distributors.

Larry Walsh of Channelnomics examined the often-overlooked pieces of the vendor-distributor relationship and hit on other key findings of their recently released study with GTDC. Focused on the Asia-Pacific region, the new report shows vendors how to maximize the value of their distribution relationships.

Vitagliano also moderated a panel discussion with senior distribution executives, including William Ong,VST ECS;V.S. Hariharan, Redington Limited; Luis Lourenco, Ingram Micro; Jaideep Malhotra, TD SYNNEX; and Patrick Aronson, Westcon-Comstor. Panelists highlighted how regional distributors are innovating and creating programs that facilitate the adoption of new technologies, optimize go-to-market strategies and enhance other business activities.

The councils next global event GTDC Summit North America, February 19th -20th, 2025, at the Mission Pacific & Seabird Resort in Oceanside, CA. More details will be available soon.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the worlds leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $160 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A (WSE: ABPL), Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia (MI: SES), D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet (PRT.MI), Exclusive Networks (EPA: EXN), Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM), Intcomex, Logicom (CSE: LOG), Mindware, Redington Limited (BSE/NSE: Redington), Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies (HKSE:0529), Tarsus, TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings and Westcon-Comstor.