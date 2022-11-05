Saturday, November 5, 2022
Guava Health Benefits 5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Amrood in Winters

Guavas are loaded with minerals, including vitamin C, which helps to strengthen our body’s immune system. Add the winter-friendly fruit NOW.

Guava
Guava Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Amrood in Winters

Guava Health Benefits: Consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables is typically encouraged since they help the body fight off the effects of the season and support the immune system and metabolism. Guavas are sweet, tasty fruits that are both internally and outwardly green when uncooked. As they ripen, they turn pale pink. Daily consumption of guava can benefit blood sugar levels, heart health, digestive health, and weight loss. Guavas are exceptionally rich in fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants. They have a fantastic nutritional profile, which has a number of health advantages.

5 REASONS WHY YOU MUST EAT GUAVA EVERYDAY

1. Guava Helps to Boost Immunity

Guavas are loaded with minerals, including vitamin C, which helps to strengthen our immune systems. Common bacterial and fungal illnesses can be fought with the aid of vitamin C.

2. Guava Aids Bowel Movement

Guava seeds have been proven to have strong laxative qualities and are high in dietary fibre. Therefore, specialists advise eating a guava every morning to reduce the problem of constipation and to promote good bowel movements and full intestinal cleansing.

3. Guava Prevents Diabetes

Guava has a low glycemic index, which keeps your blood sugar levels from skyrocketing. Additionally, the substantial fibre content guarantees that blood sugar levels are under control.

4. Guava Relives Stress

Magnesium, which is abundant in guavas and relieves muscle tension, is a great anti-inflammatory. You may relax and reduce stress in your body by eating enough guavas.

5. Guava Aids Weight Loss

In addition to being an excellent source of roughage, it is also high in protein, fibre, and vitamins. It is effective in controlling weight, aids in managing thyroid metabolism, and continues to keep you healthy thanks to its low sugar content and abundance of copper.

Guava, also known as amrood, must be a part of your wintertime diet to get the full range of health advantages.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 5:48 PM IST





