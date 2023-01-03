Guess Price of Kareena Kapoor Sequinned Green Gown From New Year Party in Switzerland

Check The Price of Kareena Kapoor’s Sequinned Green Gown From The New Year’s Party in Switzerland. It’s by Elie Saab And It’s Really Expensive.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sequinned Green Gown From New Year’s Party in Switzerland is VERY Expensive, Check Its Price Here

Kareena Kapoor in green gown: Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in her New Year festivities in Switzerland last weekend. She was joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan on the expensive holiday. In her pictures from the New Year celebrations that she shared online, Kareena could be seen posing in a regal look.

The popular Bollywood actor wore a fully sequinned gown with a wrap bodice and exaggerated sleeves and she attended the big New Year party in Switzerland with her family. Kareena tied her hair in a bun and added a sleek diamond necklace to complete her look further. She aced every bit of that minimal yet striking party avatar. But, do you know the price of that dress?

Kareena’s green sequinned dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit is by international designer Elie Saab. The dress debuted at the label’s Fall ’22 show. It is titled the ‘Laurel’ gown and it is made of black tulle fabric. The forest green coloured tulle and sequinned dress is available online for buying at $2879 which comes to around Rs 2.38 lakh.

The dress does full justice to Kareena’s style. It definitely makes her stand out and rock that extra bling with full confidence. What do you have to say about it?



