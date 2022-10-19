GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 28 Between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 19 Wed







GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 28 Between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 19: Gujarat Giants will be keen to bounce back after suffering a loss in their last match. They have won one, lost two and tied one game so far heading into the clash against U.P. Yoddhas. From the raiding point of view, Rakesh will be the Giants’ main man in offence having already accumulated 44 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya with 15 raid points has been their next best raider. In defence, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been the Giants’ best performers with 10, eight and seven tackle points respectively. U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be entering the contest with lots of confidence after a win in their last match. The Yoddhas have won twice and lost two matches so far with their star raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal showing glimpses of what they are capable of.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Match 28, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 19 October

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Rakesh Sungroya.

Captain: Surender Gill, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sungroya.

GUJ vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dhaiya / Rohit Kumar, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Arkam Shaikh, and Shankar Gadai.



UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.





