Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: 1st Phase Voting Today in 89 Seats, 77 Candidates In Fray

LIVE | Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Prominent candidates in Phase 1

-Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia

-AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya

-Former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam

-Former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

-AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency

-Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura

-Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North

-Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural

-Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi

– Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.