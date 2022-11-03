Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Check Constituency Wise Election Dates Here

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The Gujarat election will be held in two phases. Phase 1 will be held on December 1, 2022 and Phase 2 on December 5, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on November 8. In the run-up to the crucial election to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, aggressive campaigning is being done by the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and also the new entrant AAP, which is trying to make inroads in the state.Also Read – Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Model Code of Conduct Guide

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Constituency That Will Vote On Dec 1 and 5 Polling Dates

Amreli (Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla, and Rajula)

Bharuch (Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadia (ST), Bharuch, and Ankleshwar).

Botad (Botad and Gadhada)

Bhavnagar (Mahuva, Talaja, Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West)

Dangs (Dangs)

Devbhumi Dwarka (Khambhalia, and Dwarka)

Gir Somnath (Somnath, Talala, Kodinar, and Una)

Jamnagar (Kalavad, Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, and Jamjodhpur)

Junagadh (Manavadar, Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, and Mangrol)

Kachchh (Abdasa, Mandvi , Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC), and Rapar)

Morbi (Morbi, Tankara, and Wankaner)

Narmada (Nandod and Dediapada)

Navsari (Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi, and Bansda)

Porbandar (Porbandar, and Kutiyana)

Rajkot (Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural, Jasdan, Gondal, Jetpur & Dhoraji)

Surendranagar (Dasada, Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, and Dhrangadhra)

Surat (Olpad, Mangrol, Mandvi, Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Katargam, Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli, Mahuva)

Tapi (Vyara and Nizar)

Valsad (Dharampur, Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada, and Umbergaon)

Gujarat Assembly Election Full Schedule

Gujarat Assembly Election 1st phase (89 seats)

Gazette notification: November 5

November 5 Last date for filing nomination: November 14

November 14 Date of scrutiny of nominations: November 15

November 15 Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 17

November 17 Date of poll: December 1

December 1 Date of counting: December 8

Gujarat Assembly Election 2nd phase (93 seats)

Gazette notification: November 10

November 10 Last date for filing nomination: November 17

November 17 Date of scrutiny of nominations: November 18

November 18 Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 21

November 21 Date of poll: December 5

December 5 Date of counting: December 8

Last month, on October 14, the EC had announced elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will take place on November 12 in a single-phase followed by counting of votes on December 8. At the time, the EC refrained from announcing dates for Gujarat, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar saying, “We are following past precedent in keeping the announcement of dates for Gujarat in abeyance for now.”