Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 live updates Gujarat polls candidates latest news

BJP likely to finalise tickets for Gujarat assembly polls by Nov 9

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday evening in a bid to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.This meeting will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state president CR Patil and other members of the CEC and the state unit.





