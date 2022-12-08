Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 BJP Wins Jhagadia For First Time Defeats 7 Time Winner Chhotubhai Vasava

BJP sweeps Jhagadia assembly seat from under the feet of 7 time tribal winner Chhotubhai Vasava. Family feud between the son Mahesh Vasava and father Chhotubhai could be the reason.

BJP’s Ritesh Vasava defeated BTP candidate and 7-time MLA Chhotubhai Vasava from Jhagadia for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: As BJP has shown impressive performance in Gujarat this year by sweeping around 157 seats out of 182, it has had never seen before victories too. In a first, BJP has also won the Jhagadia Assembly seat. BJP candidate Ritesh Vasava defeated veteran tribal leader and seven-time MLA Chhotubhai Vasava by a margin of 23,500 votes. While Ritesh Vasava scored 89,552 votes, his rival Chhotubhai Vasava grabbed 66,433 votes.

Jhagadiya assembly constituency falls in the Bharuch district of Gujarat and has considerable tribal population. About 73 per cent (1,73,196 voters) of Jhagadiya’s population belongs to ST category. Rural voters at Jhagadia assembly are approximately 2,36,829 in number. It has been ruled by Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava since 1990, who founded his own party, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) in 2017. He won the MLA seat from Janata Dal (United) ticket for 5 terms. He won the seat in 2017 as well by a margin of 48,948 votes by defeating BJP’s Ravibhai Vasava.

FAMILY FEUD COULD BE THE REASON

While BJP has performed extremely well overall, Jhagadiya seat has been literally been swept from under the feet of Chhotubhai Vasava, whose family has said to be ruling the tribal dominated area for around 50 years. But this year, a family feud could have led to voters moving away from the family.

For 2022 assembly elections, Chhotubhai Vasava’s son, Mahesh Vasava who is the president of BTP, had filed nomination in his own name from the Jhagadiya seat while Chhotubhai had filed nomination from the same seat as an independent candidate. However, in the last minute, Mahesh finally withdrew his nomination to end the family feud and support his father. It is possible that seeing signs of rift within the family might have affected the choice of voters in the area.



